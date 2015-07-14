6 Ways to Reinvent the Niçoise Salad

Provence’s famous salad Niçoise is traditionally made with boiled potatoes, crisp green beans, anchovies, black olives, hard-cooked eggs and really good canned or jarred tuna. But this classic summer salad is open to suggestions. Here, six ways to reinvent the fantastic French salad.

Serve it hot. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow transforms the salad into a hearty one-dish dinner by roasting tuna steaks on a tangle of beans, tomatoes, anchovies and olives. Instead of hard-cooking the eggs, she cracks them into ramekins and bakes them until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

vGrill it. For a simple, ultra-summery version of the salad, coat tuna steaks in a marinade inspired by Niçoise dressing, grill until medium, then, serve the steaks with a quick salad of green beans, herbs and tomatoes.

Burgerize it. Mix diced fresh tuna with scallions, olives and capers to create a Niçoise-style burger patty. Top the burger with anchovy-spiked mayonnaise, tomato and arugula for all the flavors of the salad on a brioche bun.

Sandwich it. F&W Best New Chef 2004 Graham Elliot makes an amazing Niçoise sandwich. He poaches tuna in herb-scented oil to make it wonderfully moist, then serves it on a focaccia roll with a runny soft-boiled egg and olive aioli.

Shrink it. For a clever canapé, spoon olive mayonnaise on halved small potatoes, then top with tuna, diced tomatoes, capers and green bean tips.

Sushi it. In this reimagined Japanese-style Niçoise, miso-dressed grilled tuna, eggs and crunchy vegetables get wrapped in sheets of nori.

Related: 24 Bright Summer Salads

More Tuna Salads

10 French Picnic Recipes