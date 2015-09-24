6 Ways to Make Piccata

Want dinner fast? Try piccata. The Italian dish of thinly sliced, pounded meat, dredged in flour, browned in butter and topped with a lemony, white wine sauce, is quick, easy and versatile.
Want dinner fast? Try piccata. The Italian dish of thinly sliced, pounded meat, dredged in flour, browned in butter and topped with a lemony, white wine sauce, is quick, easy and versatile. Here, six ways to make piccata from the classic chicken to the more unusual monkfish.
1. Almond Flour–Crusted Chicken Piccata
Ready in just 30 minutes, these delicious chicken cutlets get tons of flavor from a simple lemony pan sauce.
2. Swordfish Piccata
The swordfish fillets in this delicious recipe are wrapped with prosciutto or Serrano ham. Not only does the meat add great flavor, it also helps keep the fish moist.
3. Anne Byrn’s Chicken Piccata with Artichokes and Olives
This dish is packed with tangy, savory Mediterranean flavors.
4. Monkfish Piccata with Caperberries and Preserved Lemons
Meaty monkfish medallions are incredible with this kicked-up, salty-funky sauce.
5. Veal Piccata with Orange, Capers and Tarragon
This dish is updated with sophisticated but decidedly non-Italian flavors. The classic Italian technique remains the same.
6. Chicken Piccata with Radishes
This is a supereasy version, updated with quick-cooked radishes.
Related: Fast Italian Recipes
Speedy Chicken Dishes
Quick Fish Recipes