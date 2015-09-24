6 Ways to Make Piccata

Want dinner fast? Try piccata. The Italian dish of thinly sliced, pounded meat, dredged in flour, browned in butter and topped with a lemony, white wine sauce, is quick, easy and versatile. Here, six ways to make piccata from the classic chicken to the more unusual monkfish.

1. Almond Flour–Crusted Chicken Piccata

Ready in just 30 minutes, these delicious chicken cutlets get tons of flavor from a simple lemony pan sauce.

2. Swordfish Piccata

The swordfish fillets in this delicious recipe are wrapped with prosciutto or Serrano ham. Not only does the meat add great flavor, it also helps keep the fish moist.

3. Anne Byrn’s Chicken Piccata with Artichokes and Olives

This dish is packed with tangy, savory Mediterranean flavors.

4. Monkfish Piccata with Caperberries and Preserved Lemons

Meaty monkfish medallions are incredible with this kicked-up, salty-funky sauce.

5. Veal Piccata with Orange, Capers and Tarragon

This dish is updated with sophisticated but decidedly non-Italian flavors. The classic Italian technique remains the same.

6. Chicken Piccata with Radishes

This is a supereasy version, updated with quick-cooked radishes.

Related: Fast Italian Recipes

Speedy Chicken Dishes

Quick Fish Recipes