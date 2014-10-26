6 Ways to Make One Apple Picking Trip Last All Week

Apple picking is an essential fall activity—but it often leaves you with more apples than you know what to do with. Here, six great things to make with apples that will stay fresh and useful throughout the week and beyond.

Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup

This silky soup get its smoky sweetness from pureed chipotle peppers and the surprising addition of apples. Plus, it’s creamy without containing any cream.

Fresh Horseradish Relish with Apples and Cranberries

The perfect accompaniment to rich roasted meats, this relish is also incredible on sandwiches.

Pink Applesauce

Plums give this cinnamon-scented applesauce its lovely rosy hue.

Apple-Ginger Syrup

This honeyed apple syrup is perfect for making homemade soda.

Apple Pie Bars

In this recipe, apple pie is reinvented as a bar with a nutty, streusel-like topping and a crisp, buttery shortbread crust.

Gluten-Free Apple-Spice Muffins

These delicious muffins are made with an easy homemade applesauce—simply puree chopped apples with a little bit of water and a squeeze of lemon or lime.

