6 Ways to Make Milanese

Preparing something milanese (or milanesa) style means dredging thin slices of meat in eggs and seasoned bread crumbs and frying them. It’s pretty foolproof, plus it’s superquick, making it the perfect weeknight dinner.

October 08, 2015

1. Lamb Chop Milanese with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
In this fun twist on the classic, chef Marcelo Betancourt pounds double-cut lamb chops until thin, then fries them until golden and crisp.

2. Veal Milanese with Eggplant and Onions
These crispy veal cutlets are served with tender roasted eggplant and sweet onion.

3. Crispy Pork Milanese
The mix of panko and Parmesan cheese in the breading here gets delightfully crunchy when pan-fried.

4. Pork Milanese with Dandelion Salad
Anne Burrell's terrific recipe features crispy bacon and tart Granny Smith apples.

5. Spicy Chicken Milanese
Cayenne pepper adds terrific heat to this superquick, delicious chicken dish.

6. Veal Chops Milanese with Sage
These tender veal chops get a delicious depth of flavor from fresh or dried sage.

