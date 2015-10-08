6 Ways to Make Milanese

Preparing something milanese (or milanesa) style means dredging thin slices of meat in eggs and seasoned bread crumbs and frying them. It’s pretty foolproof, plus it’s superquick, making it the perfect weeknight dinner. From crispy lamb chops to spicy chicken, here are six fantastic ways to make milanese.

1. Lamb Chop Milanese with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

In this fun twist on the classic, chef Marcelo Betancourt pounds double-cut lamb chops until thin, then fries them until golden and crisp.

2. Veal Milanese with Eggplant and Onions

These crispy veal cutlets are served with tender roasted eggplant and sweet onion.

3. Crispy Pork Milanese

The mix of panko and Parmesan cheese in the breading here gets delightfully crunchy when pan-fried.

4. Pork Milanese with Dandelion Salad

Anne Burrell's terrific recipe features crispy bacon and tart Granny Smith apples.

5. Spicy Chicken Milanese

Cayenne pepper adds terrific heat to this superquick, delicious chicken dish.

Related: Chicken Milanese with Sage-and-Lemon-Butter Sauce

6. Veal Chops Milanese with Sage

These tender veal chops get a delicious depth of flavor from fresh or dried sage.

Related: How to Make the Best Pork Milanese Dinner

Fast Pork Recipes

Fast Chicken Recipes