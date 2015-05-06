6 Ways to Get More Hollandaise into Your Life

Hollandaise is, of course, incredible on eggs Benedict. But the über-indulgent sauce is also great with a variety of other dishes. Here, six fantastic dishes that are better with hollandaise.
Hollandaise is, of course, incredible on eggs Benedict (it’s also super easy to make in a blender). But the über-indulgent sauce is also great with a variety of other dishes. Here, six fantastic dishes that are better with hollandaise.
1. Poached Salmon
Silky poached salmon is a real crowd-pleaser topped with tarragon-spiked hollandaise. It’s terrific hot or cold.
2. Broccoli
Sweet and tender roasted broccoli florets are ideal for mopping up creamy, herbed hollandaise.
3. Asparagus
Crisp, just-blanched asparagus and creamy morel hollandaise are the perfect spring lunch.
4. Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches
Hollandaise transforms hearty, open-faced breakfast sandwiches into a decadent brunch.
5. Baked Turbot
Turbot’s firm, white flesh is rich enough to stand up to a serious sauce like hollandaise.
6. Crab Imperial
Crab imperial is a classic Maryland dish made with blue crab bound in a mayonnaise-based sauce. In place of the mayo, chef Michael Mina makes a hollandaise sauce, which makes the spread even silkier.
