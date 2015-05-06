6 Ways to Get More Hollandaise into Your Life

Hollandaise is, of course, incredible on eggs Benedict (it’s also super easy to make in a blender). But the über-indulgent sauce is also great with a variety of other dishes. Here, six fantastic dishes that are better with hollandaise.

1. Poached Salmon

Silky poached salmon is a real crowd-pleaser topped with tarragon-spiked hollandaise. It’s terrific hot or cold.

2. Broccoli

Sweet and tender roasted broccoli florets are ideal for mopping up creamy, herbed hollandaise.

3. Asparagus

Crisp, just-blanched asparagus and creamy morel hollandaise are the perfect spring lunch.

4. Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches

Hollandaise transforms hearty, open-faced breakfast sandwiches into a decadent brunch.

5. Baked Turbot

Turbot’s firm, white flesh is rich enough to stand up to a serious sauce like hollandaise.

6. Crab Imperial

Crab imperial is a classic Maryland dish made with blue crab bound in a mayonnaise-based sauce. In place of the mayo, chef Michael Mina makes a hollandaise sauce, which makes the spread even silkier.

