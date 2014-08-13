6 Ways to Dress Up Corn on the Cob

Summer corn barely needs embellishment, but if you’re of the belief that more is more, here are six ways to make your corn even more flavorful.

1. Sweet and spicy. Blend butter with honey and cayenne and spread it on the corn before grilling it (with the husks pulled back on) until it’s tender. Or, grill the corn with the husks off and brush it with a mango-habanero butter when it’s done cooking.

2. Parmesan butter. Up the umami quotient of corn by basting it with a garlicky Parmesan butter as it grills (husks off).

3. Seasoning salts. Instead of adding ingredients to the butter, mix the salt with citrus zest or spices like smoked paprika

4. Roasted garlic. For a less-fatty but still-creamy spread, mix roasted garlic into your butter.

5. Mayonnaise. Instead of just using butter, make Mexican-style corn: Spread it with mayonnaise, then give it a sprinkle of cheese and chile powder. Or simply brush it with a seasoned mayo, like in bread crumbs and baking it until it’s crisp.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

