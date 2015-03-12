6 Ways to Cook with Guinness on St. Patrick's Day

Here, 6 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s no surprise that the world's average daily Guinness consumption—that’s 5.5 million pints—doubles on March 17. While we certainly respect a properly poured pint, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the dark, frothy nectar of the Irish gods besides drinking it. Here, 7 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day.
1. Rib Eye with Brussels Sprouts and Stout Cream Sauce
The intensely flavored stout sauce is great on any thick-cut steak.
2. Guinness-Glazed Halibut
“Guinness adds richness to fish without adding fat,” says food writer and author Melissa Clark of her halibut recipe.
3. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu
This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.
4. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze
The stout glaze on these wings gives them a pleasantly bitter note.
5. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to star chef Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate.
6. Stout-Braised Short Ribs
Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender.
Related: More Ways to Cook with Beer
17 Superb St. Patrick's Day Recipes
Great Irish Whiskey Drinks