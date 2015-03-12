6 Ways to Cook with Guinness on St. Patrick's Day

Here, 6 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. 

F&W Editors
March 12, 2015

It’s no surprise that the world's average daily Guinness consumption—that’s 5.5 million pints—doubles on March 17. While we certainly respect a properly  poured pint, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the dark, frothy nectar of the Irish gods besides drinking it. Here, 7 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day. 

1. Rib Eye with Brussels Sprouts and Stout Cream Sauce
The intensely flavored stout sauce is great on any thick-cut steak.

2. Guinness-Glazed Halibut
“Guinness adds richness to fish without adding fat,” says food writer and author Melissa Clark of her halibut recipe.

3. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu
This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

4. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze
The stout glaze on these wings gives them a pleasantly bitter note. 

5. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to star chef Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate. 

6. Stout-Braised Short Ribs
Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender. 

Related: More Ways to Cook with Beer 
17 Superb St. Patrick's Day Recipes 
Great Irish Whiskey Drinks

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up