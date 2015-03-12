6 Ways to Cook with Guinness on St. Patrick's Day

It’s no surprise that the world's average daily Guinness consumption—that’s 5.5 million pints—doubles on March 17. While we certainly respect a properly poured pint, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the dark, frothy nectar of the Irish gods besides drinking it. Here, 7 alternative ways to enjoy your Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day.

1. Rib Eye with Brussels Sprouts and Stout Cream Sauce

The intensely flavored stout sauce is great on any thick-cut steak.

2. Guinness-Glazed Halibut

“Guinness adds richness to fish without adding fat,” says food writer and author Melissa Clark of her halibut recipe.

3. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu

This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

4. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze

The stout glaze on these wings gives them a pleasantly bitter note.

5. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to star chef Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate.

6. Stout-Braised Short Ribs

Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender.

