6 Vegan-Friendly Snack Recipes

It’s 3 p.m. and that “hangry” feeling is starting to well up inside of you. Spare your coworkers the ensuing sass and grab something satisfying and nutritious to eat. Vegan or not, a plant-based snack routine is a great way to keep you going until the end of the day—and to help you avoid that guilty feeling after you go nuts on a jar of M&Ms. Here, 6 easy, vegan-approved snacks to keep on hand.

Nutty Baby Kale Chips

We suggest doubling this recipe for crisp kale chips because of their high snackability. Baby kale makes for a perfect, bite-size chip (without the chopping) and raw almond butter adds extra protein and texture.

Taiwanese Sesame Cucumbers

Here at F&W, we're pretty lucky—we get to taste amazing food all day long. However, sometimes you need something crunchy and fresh to balance out that double cheeseburger or super-creamy mac-and-cheese. These quick pickled sesame-flecked cucumbers are a go-to. Simply let them sit in rice vinegar and sesame oil before mixing with sesame seeds, scallions and crushed red pepper.

Apricot-Walnut-Date Power Bars

These perfectly chewy granola bars are naturally sweetened with medjool dates and tangy dried apricots. Walnuts and coconut add texture, while flax seeds add extra fiber and good-for-you essential fatty acids. Make these on Sunday and keep them on hand for snacking all week long.

© Con Poulos

Maple Coconut Chia Scones

Do you like pancakes? Good. Then you’ll be down with these maple-sweetened scones. Coconut oil and coconut milk make them vegan-friendly and the addition of chia seeds and spelt makes them filling and nutritious.

Popcorn with Sesame Glazed Pistachios

Glazing pistachios with an Asian-inspired caramel gives this addictive popcorn the perfect sweet-salty balance. Before storing, make sure this popcorn is at room temperature to keep that nice crunch.

© John Kernick

Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds

You only need three ingredients to make this dark chocolate bark (although, if you're into it, we do suggest a little flaky sea salt for finishing). Make a batch in the beginning of the week and keep it for snacking and dessert. We’ll be impressed if it makes it to Friday.