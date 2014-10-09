6 Unexpected Ways to Cook Root Vegetables

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in five years. Here’s what they predicted.

Chef Kevin Gillespie of Atlanta’s Gunshow wants root vegetables like turnips and carrots to have some time in the spotlight, out of the shadow of a holiday roast. “I love their concentrated sweetness,” he says. “I hope people explore them more and don’t just relegate them to things that are roasted or mashed with turkey at a certain time of year.”

To help make Gillespie’s dream a reality, here are six out-of-the-box recipes for root vegetables that require zero roasting or mashing.

Maple Root-Vegetable Stir-Fry with Sesame

David Chang tosses root vegetables like Jerusalem artichokes, parsnips, lotus root, carrots and potatoes with maple syrup before stir-frying them.

Fried Parsnip Ribbons

These earthy vegetable chips are great as a salty snack or for adding crunch to stewy braised dishes.

Sweet Potato and Tomato Sauce

Sweet potatoes make an excellent addition to tomato sauce—they are sweet and creamy, and balance acidic tomatoes perfectly.

Turnip Kimchi

These crisp, mild turnips are ready after just two days of room temperature pickling.

Shaved-Vegetable Salad

Michael Symon slices vegetables like radishes, golden beets and carrots super-thin for a crisp, multicolored salad.

Savoy-Cabbage-and-Sunchoke Pizzas

This incredible pizza is topped with buttery braised cabbage, pureed sunchokes, crisp pan-fried sunchokes and gooey Emmental cheese.

