6 Ultra-Refreshing DIY Slushies

Fruity, icy and occasionally boozy, slushies are just the best on a hot day. Before you run off to your nearest convenience store for a supersize bucketful of artificial flavoring, try making your own delicious slushie at home with one of these refreshing recipes.

1. Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie

This terrifically fruity, vibrantly colored drink is great at any time of day.

2. Pink Grapefruit Slush

Bright and healthy, this slushie is sweetened with honey.

3. Basil Limeade Slushies

Try adding rum to these tart, herbaceous drinks.

4. Lemonade Slushies with Mint and Lemon Verbena

This herb-infused lemonade was inspired by a classic Israeli drink called a lemon nana.

5. Ice Lemon-Ginger Vodka Cocktails

These slushy, potent cocktails are easy to make in big batches, so they’re perfect for parties.

6. Northern Hemisphere

Grilled pineapple juice gives this icy cocktail a terrific, smoky flavor.

