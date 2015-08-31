6 Ultra-Refreshing DIY Slushies

Celebrate summer parties with this delicious blueberry and watermelon slushie. It’s the perfect cooling drink on hot days. Since this recipe doesn't call for any alcohol, it's the perfect frozen drink for the whole family. However, you should feel totally free to spike it. We especially like it with rum.

Fruity, icy and occasionally boozy, slushies are just the best on a hot day. Before you run off to your nearest convenience store for a supersize bucketful of artificial flavoring, try making your own delicious slushie at home with one of these refreshing recipes.

F&W Editors
August 31, 2015

1. Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie 
This terrifically fruity, vibrantly colored drink is great at any time of day.

2. Pink Grapefruit Slush 
Bright and healthy, this slushie is sweetened with honey.

3. Basil Limeade Slushies 
Try adding rum to these tart, herbaceous drinks.

4. Lemonade Slushies with Mint and Lemon Verbena 
This herb-infused lemonade was inspired by a classic Israeli drink called a lemon nana.

5. Ice Lemon-Ginger Vodka Cocktails 
These slushy, potent cocktails are easy to make in big batches, so they’re perfect for parties.

6. Northern Hemisphere 
Grilled pineapple juice gives this icy cocktail a terrific, smoky flavor.

