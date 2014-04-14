6 Super-Tasty Things to Make with Hard-Boiled Eggs

In anticipation of an egg-packed Easter Sunday, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple revealed the fastest way to peel hard-boiled eggs with a spoon in this week’s edition of Mad Genius Tips. Here, six great recipes to make with a pile of shelled hard-boiled eggs.

1. Pickled Beets and Eggs

Beets and apple cider vinegar make a stellar brine for pickling hard-boiled eggs. They're an irresistible and nutritious snack.

2. Deviled Eggs with Country Ham

These deviled eggs get their terrific flavor from goat cheese, Dijon mustard and cornichons, plus a topping of country ham.

3. Egg Salad with Greek Yogurt and Parsley

Greek yogurt ups the creaminess factor in this delicious egg salad, which gets a little kick from paprika and spicy brown mustard.

4. Deviled-Egg Spread

This fun dish is a spreadable, deconstructed version of deviled eggs.

5. Garden Salad with Shanagarry Cream Dressing

Packed with roasted beets, hard-boiled eggs and tomatoes, this is the perfect comfort-food salad.

6. Steak-and-Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chef David Burke stuffs soft pita bread with deviled egg salad and thin slices of grilled beef for easy and incredibly satisfying sandwiches.

