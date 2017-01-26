6 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make in a Muffin Tin

Think beyond muffins and cupcakes.
Muffin tins are simply perfect for making great game day finger foods. From bite-sized macaroni and cheese to a grown-up take on pigs and a blanket, here are six amazing Super Bowl snacks you can make using a muffin tin.
1. Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, high-brow take on pigs and a blanket is made with spicy andouille sausage and sweet mustard chutney.
2. Popovers
Make mini popovers in a muffin pan and serve them with shrimp salad or sweet butter and jam.
3. Sausage-and-Apple Stuffing Bites
It doesn't have to be Thanksgiving to make these fun little hors d'oeuvre bites.
4. Muffin Cup Macaroni and Cheese
Muffin tins make for tasty (and even cuter) mac and cheese.
5. Gougères
These delicate cheese puffs are easy to make in a muffin tin.
6. Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
These rich and creamy, individual cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base.