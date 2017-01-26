6 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make in a Muffin Tin

Muffin tins are simply perfect for making great game day finger foods. From bite-sized macaroni and cheese to a grown-up take on pigs and a blanket, here are six amazing Super Bowl snacks you can make using a muffin tin.

Classic American appetizers like spicy wings and deviled eggs are perfect for everything from game days to graduation parties. Whether you're looking for a twist on your favorite hors d'oeuvre or want a traditional recipe, we've got you covered. From perfect crab cakes to baked Buffalo chicken wings, here are our best all-American appetizers.

This fun, high-brow take on pigs and a blanket is made with spicy andouille sausage and sweet mustard chutney.

© JAMES BAIGRIE

Make mini popovers in a muffin pan and serve them with shrimp salad or sweet butter and jam.

It doesn't have to be Thanksgiving to make these fun little hors d'oeuvre bites.

Muffin tins make for tasty (and even cuter) mac and cheese.

These delicate cheese puffs are easy to make in a muffin tin.

These rich and creamy, individual cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base.