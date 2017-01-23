5 Store-Bought Super Bowl Snacks

Whether you’re still recovering from the weekend’s festivities or you live under a rock and just emerged to find that the Super Bowl is February 5, we’ve got a fail-proof, store-bought plan for your game day snack spread. Here are five of our favorite premade foods that will satisfy all of your guests’ meaty, cheesy, spicy, tangy and even chocolatey cravings. Just add beer.

Buffalo Queso Chips

These crazy mash-up chips must have been made for just this occasion. The ultimate football foods, Buffalo wings and cheesy queso dip, join forces to make these crunchy corn chips that are spicy, tangy and cheddar cheesy. No dip required. From $3.49 for 5.5 oz., latejuly.com

Pigs in a Blanket

Made in Brooklyn, these heat-and-eat piggies are made with fantastic handmade sausages that come in original, hot & spicy, chicken and veggie flavors. They’re wrapped in flaky puff pastry and ready to bake. Consider ordering their fantastic dipping sauces, too: BBQ, brown-style mustard and a rich and molasses-y Catsup. $24.95 for about 14 piggies. brooklynpiggies.com

Spicy Chipotle Beef Jerky

We cannot stop snacking on this spicy-sweet, chewy bak kwa from Little Red Dot. Bak kwa, a Southeast Asian street snack, is similar to jerky, but it’s also grilled or roasted for a smoky char. $8 for 3 oz., amazon.com

Hot & Spicy Pickles

These large, extra crunchy pickles from Unbound Pickling are grown and canned in Oregon and made with fresh habanero for a killer kick of heat. $9.99 for 32 oz., unboundpickling.com

Premade Cookie Dough

This is no tube of Tollhouse, folks. San Francisco–based Dough & Co. makes the most epic chocolate chip cookie dough. It even includes a little packet of flaky sea salt for you to finish off your cookies. Bonus: The dough is egg-free, so you can snack safely whether they’re raw or baked. From $11.99 for 14.1 oz., goodeggs.com or $49 for four 14.1 oz. logs, dough-and-co.myshopify.com