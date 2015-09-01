6 Spicy, Tingly Cocktails

Chef Tim Love claims that his “bad ass” spice rub is good in pretty much anything. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple puts it to the test. One way Love likes to use his spice rub is to rim a margarita glass for a spicy punch of flavor. Does Chapple approve? Spoiler alert: Yes. But rimming a glass isn’t the only way to add some spice to your cocktail. Here, six great recipes for delicious cocktails that pack heat.

1. Cajun Lemonade

A salute to the flavors of New Orleans, this cocktail spices up Napoleon House’s Pimm’s Cup (Pimm’s No. 1, lemonade and 7-Up) with a splash of Tabasco and a generous dose of rum or vodka.

2. Amante Picante Margarita

This spicy margarita combines three savory ingredients: jalapeño, cilantro and cucumber.

3. Chili Passion Martini

Fresh ginger juice and red chile give this cocktail its spicy flavor.

4. Sereno Cocktails

Eric Ripert invented this delicious rum drink on the spot. It combines fresh citrus juices with dark rum, basil and minced Thai chile.

5. Hot Fizz

In this fizz, bartender Sebastian Reaburn pairs tart apple juice with hot chile, which adds great heat and a zingy, slightly sweet pepper taste.

6. One Hot Minute

This spicy and fruity concoction won first prize in Tabasco’s 2008 Hottest Bartender Contest.

