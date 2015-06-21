6 Simple but Excellent Twists on Basic Brownies

In a brownie recipe rut? Try one of these easy riffs for your next picnic.

1. Extra-large. What’s better than a brownie? A jumbo one. Make fudgy brownies in a 9-by-13-inch pan and then cut them into massive squares.

2. Brown sugar. For intense and slightly chewy brownies, mix in brown sugar with the regular sugar.

3. Salted. A generous sprinkling of flaky salt on top of brownies makes the chocolate flavor pop.

4. Coffee. If the sugar and chocolate aren’t enough to give you a pick-me-up, add instant espresso powder.

5. Healthy(ish). Can brownies ever be virtuous? Not quite, but adding butternut squash puree will up the vitamin quotient (and make the brownies incredibly moist).

6. Gluten-free. Whether you use a flour blend or almond or hazelnut meals, gluten-free brownies can be as satisfying as the real thing.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

