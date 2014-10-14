6 Secrets for Taking Better Photos from Instagram Stars

To celebrate the launch of F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin's new book, Mastering My Mistakes in the Kitchen, we spent a lovely afternoon at Brooklyn's Maison Premiere with a few special guests: megachef Daniel Boulud (who appears in the book) and some of Instagram's hottest food photographers in NYC. Here, tips from each of them on taking great photos:



1. "Try to create a scene that you'd personally want to go back and visit. If you're taking picture of a dish that looks bland, that you really wouldn't want to eat, chances are no one else will want to either." —@danielkrieger, frequent shooter of New York's best things to eat and drink



2. "It's ideal to shoot in an area with good natural light, but it's also important to turn off any artificial lights if you can. They interfere with the good light, creating reflections and a yellow glow." @nicole_franzen, who can find great light almost anywhere



3. "Create your own world on Instagram. Think about making something that you can't get from anybody else's feed."—@timlampe, who's known for shooting ice cream sandwiches in unexpected places



4. "Try to study the light in the location. See where it's coming from, see it's color and see what it's reflecting off of. Instead of being a passive photographer, position your subject in the place where it will look the best." —@dave.krugman, expert cityscape photographer



5. "Always be aware of the lines in your shot, which create the effect of things moving in one way or another. Experiment with different perspectives—getting close, moving further back, incorporating foreground elements—until you find what works."—@jnsilva, who shoots beautiful interiors



6. "I'll usually take a lot of photos of the same thing, and the key is going through them and having the patience to find the one that looks best." @thisfellow, master portrait-taker





