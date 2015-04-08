6 Savory Ways to Use Whipped Cream

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, Justin Chapple demonstrates the super-simple way to make whipped cream in a jar. Though it’s certainly an essential technique for dessert-lovers, it's useful even if you lack a sweet tooth. Here, six savory recipes that call for whipped cream.

April 08, 2015

1. Velvety Onion Soup with Whipped Potato 
This incredible onion soup is topped with super-fluffy mashed potatoes pumped up with whipped cream.

2. Rock Shrimp Cakes 
Lemony whipped cream is terrific with these extra-crispy shrimp cakes.

3. Gingered Butternut Squash Soup with Spicy Pecan Cream 
This gently sweet soup is topped with whipped cream flecked with chopped pecans for crunch.

4. Asparagus Vinaigrette with Pepper-Pecorino Zabaglione 
Zabaglione is an Italian custard. In this terrific asparagus recipe from Mario Batali, it’s infused with savory, Pecorino Romano whipped cream.

5. Creamy Cucumber Velouté 
This cool cucumber soup is topped with a dollop of salt-and-pepper whipped cream.

6. Chantilly Potatoes with a Parmesan Crust 
Whipped cream and lots of Parmesan make this elegant potato dish extra-decadent.

