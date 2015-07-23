6 Rubs to Amp Up Your Rib Game

Your ribs might be good, but could they be great? Take your next rack of messy, smoky, meaty ribs to a new level of deliciousness with one of these six incredible rubs.
1. Cumin-and-Coriander
This Middle Eastern-inspired mix of sugar, cumin, coriander, pepper and cinnamon is perfect for rich and succulent lamb ribs.
2. Paprika-Ancho
“The ideal rub should have enough spice that you notice it, but not so much that it overpowers the meat,” says chef Brian Perrone. He rubs this smoky-sweet spice blend on baby back pork ribs.
3. Moroccan Spice
Though Moroccan cuisine is known for lamb, this sweet-and-spicy, cinnamon-spiked rub is great on pork ribs.
4. Seven-Spice
This basic dry rub is delicious on baby back ribs.
5. Asian Five-Spice
Chinese five-spice is a bold mix of cinnamon, clove, fennel seed, star anise and Sichuan peppercorn. It’s delicious on spareribs or beef ribs.
6. Memphis
For a classic BBQ flavor, rub baby back ribs with this delicious mix of paprika, dark brown sugar, celery salt, cumin, cayenne pepper and more.
