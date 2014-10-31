6 Recipes for National Caramel Apple Day

F&W Editors
October 31, 2014

Not only is today Halloween, but it’s also National Caramel Apple Day. So even if you reject the trick-or-treating tradition, you still have a great excuse to eat something sweet. Here, a spectacular recipe for homemade caramel apples plus more recipes that showcase the delicious flavor duo.

1. Caramel Lady Apples 
Lady apples are tiny—about two inches in diameter. They’re the perfect size for fall party desserts.

2. Caramel Apple Parfaits 
These layered desserts can be served individually or the recipe can be assembled in one large glass bowl.

3. Caramel-Apple Ice Cream 
Swirling caramelized apples and dulce de leche into vanilla ice cream is an easy way to make a terrific dessert.

4. Soft Apple-Cider Caramels 
These chewy snacks are like caramel apples in candy form, combining the tangy-sweet flavor of cider with buttery caramel.

5. Toasts with Ricotta and Warm Balsamic-Caramel Apples 
Chilled ricotta served over warm apples, then drizzled with caramel is an amazingly fast dessert.

6. Caramel Apple Tart 
This deluxe deep-dish apple tart is filled with a layer of pureed apples and caramel-coated apple slices.

