6 No-Fuss Super Bowl Snacks for the Lazy Football Fan

I must confess that I watch the Super Bowl for Budweiser horses and Beyoncé halftime shows. Whether you’re a football die-hard who watches intently from the corner or you’re like me and really wish you were watching the Puppy Bowl, I think we can all agree that the night must involve an epic snack spread. However, no one wants to be the person in the kitchen shredding that slow roasted pork butt when Peyton Manning throws a hail-Mary touchdown (or when Coldplay and Beyoncé introduce the dancing shark during their rendition of Uptown Funk. Trust me, it will happen.). The solution: This impressive spread of 6 easy, minimal-ingredient snacks that will satisfy all of those meaty, cheesy, spicy, sweet cravings without you having to spend the whole night in the kitchen.

Hogs in a Blanket

Think of this dish as the pig-in-a-blanket’s older sibling who has spent the last few years in Europe and now sports fancy hats and casually says things like “queue” and “This reminds me of the Henri Rousseau exhibit I saw at the Musée d'Orsay.” Ok… maybe I’ve taken this analogy too far, but you get the idea. Everyone loves pigs in a blanket—and this high-brow take is also sure to please. Instead of rolling each mini dog in puff pastry triangles, this simplified version involves wrapping whole Andouille links in pastry and then slicing them into rounds. The 2-ingredient, tangy-sweet sauce pairs perfectly with the smoky sausage. Bonus: the unbaked “hogs” and the dipping sauce can be made the night before.

Hurricane Popcorn

This killer popcorn puts the Orville Redenbacher variety to shame and will have you asking yourself why you’ve settled for the microwave version for so long! Freshly popped kernels are topped with butter (the real deal, not that freaky oil), chile powder and furikake, a salty Japanese blend of dried seaweed and sesame seeds.

Chile-Toasted Marcona Almonds

This one-step recipe puts all bar nuts ever to shame. Marcona almonds are toasted in a chile-flecked garlic butter and then finished with fresh chives. The nuts, without the chives, can be stored at room temperature overnight.

© John Kernick

The Ultimate Pimento Cheese

There are no frills or fancy ingredients in this pimiento cheese, but there is a reason that it’s a permanent fixture at every Food & Wine party. Cheddar cheese, mayo, pimientos and sweet Vidalia onions are pulsed in a food processor until chunky and spreadable. Season with hot sauce and serve with your favorite crackers and crudité. Done and done.

Old Bay Hot Wings

You can’t have a Super Bowl party without chicken wings, and it does not get easier than this baked version. Cooking the wings in a single layer in an extra-hot oven gives them that crucial crispy skin, but without the oily mess of deep-frying. Remove from the oven and toss the Old Bay-spiced wings with butter and hot sauce and serve immediately.

Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Sea Salt

It’s always good to have something sweet for you and your fellow sports fans to munch on during the 4th quarter. These chewy, salty-sweet peanut butter cookies are total crowd pleasers. Form the dough into balls and arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Store the cookies on the prepared baking tray in your fridge until halftime and then pop them in the oven.