6 New Ways to Get Your Apple-a-Day (Including Booze)

Fall is all about apples. (I'm over pumpkin spice and its cloyingly sweet, overly spiced autocracy!) In a world with over 7,500 cultivars of apples, you could eat a different apple every day and not have the same one for over 20 years. This time of year, chefs and makers around the country are turning out creative food and spirits that highlight this versatile fruit. So in honor of the dropping temperatures, changing leaves and cozy sweater weather, here are six new products that are all about the champion of fall: the apple.

Barking Irons Applejack

Applejack, an American spirit similar to French Calvados, is what everyone should be drinking this fall. This crisp, newly released version from Barking Irons is made in New York with 100 percent local apples. Use it in place of rye whiskey in a Manhattan, add a splash to a hot toddy or just sip it neat. $42.99/750ml, available national at boweryandvine.com or in New York at Barking Irons locations

Apple Granola Chocolate Bar

Made with toasted white chocolate from Fruition Chocolate and apples from Westwind Orchard in New York, this bar will even please the white chocolate haters out there. The creamy bar is topped with a nicely salted maple granola for a little added crunch. $13/60g, westwindorchard.com

Carr’s Ciderhouse Cider Syrup

Rich and complex, this “boiled cider” should be drizzled over everything! It’s slightly tangy and will revolutionize your pancake breakfast, but I also suggest using it as a glaze for crispy duck breasts or a pork roast. $16/12.7 oz., carrsciderhouse.com

Salted Caramel Apple Butter

This incredibly luxurious spread from Anarchy in a Jar is the epitome of fall. While it isn’t new this year, it's only available in limited release this time of year. So if you see a jar, make sure to buy it! I love to pair it with an aged cheddar, some smoked almonds and fresh figs for a fall cheese platter, but it’s also quite decadent spread on your morning toast. $9.25/4 oz., mouth.com

Apple Cider Caramels

From Little Apple Granola in Northern California, these supersmooth caramels get a slight tang from a dash of apple cider vinegar. For extra apple-y oomph, the top is dusted with dehydrated apple powder and Jacobsen’s flaky sea salt. Also, do not miss their spritzy house-made shrubs—our personal favorite is the summery rhubarb-raspberry. $18.95/12 caramels, littleapplegranola.com

Argus Fermentables Ciderkin

This is not the mass-market hard apple cider that we’ve come to know. This version from Argus Cidery in Austin is dry and crisp, with a subtle stone fruit aroma. arguscidery.com