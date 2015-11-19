6 New Party Essentials

Bring your next cocktail-party to another level with these six great additions, from cured salami to rock-candy-infused rye.
CITRUS CRACKERS
Jan’s Farmhouse’s thin, citrusy crackers are packed with sesame seeds.
From $5; jansfarmhousecrisps.com.
INFUSED JAMB
Lake Hill’s jams are made to pair with cheese: The port-infused plum confit is terrific with a nutty blue.
$8 for 10 oz.; blakehillpreserves.com.
ROCK & RYE
Allen Katz’s rock-candy-infused rye is superb served neat.
$32 for 750 ml; mouth.com.
REAL CHAI
Loose-leaf chai tea from Bollywood Theater is studded with aromatic green cardamom and ginger.
$10 for 3 oz.; reluctanttrading.com.
CORN NUTS
Dark-chocolate-coated corn nuts are a sweet and savory cocktail snack.
$12 for 4 oz.; tastefruition.com.
WINTER SAUSAGE
New Day South Cider flavors cured goose and pork salami.
$15 for 8 oz.; smokinggoose.com.