6 New Party Essentials

Bring your next cocktail-party to another level with these six great additions, from cured salami to rock-candy-infused rye.

F&W Editors
November 19, 2015

CITRUS CRACKERS 
Jan’s Farmhouse’s thin, citrusy crackers are packed with sesame seeds.
From $5; jansfarmhousecrisps.com.

© Bob Montgomery Images

INFUSED JAMB
Lake Hill’s jams are made to pair with cheese: The port-infused plum confit is terrific with a nutty blue.
$8 for 10 oz.; blakehillpreserves.com.

© Vicky Allard

ROCK & RYE
Allen Katz’s rock-candy-infused rye is superb served neat.
$32 for 750 ml; mouth.com. 

© Ayla Christman

REAL CHAI
Loose-leaf chai tea from Bollywood Theater is studded with aromatic green cardamom and ginger.
$10 for 3 oz.; reluctanttrading.com.

© Scott Eirinberg, courtesy of the Reluctant Trading Experiment

CORN NUTS
Dark-chocolate-coated corn nuts are a sweet and savory cocktail snack.
$12 for 4 oz.; tastefruition.com.

© Gabe Zimmer

WINTER SAUSAGE
New Day South Cider flavors cured goose and pork salami.
$15 for 8 oz.; smokinggoose.com.

© Corrie Quinn

