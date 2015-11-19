6 New Party Essentials

CITRUS CRACKERS

Jan’s Farmhouse’s thin, citrusy crackers are packed with sesame seeds.

From $5; jansfarmhousecrisps.com.

© Bob Montgomery Images

INFUSED JAMB

Lake Hill’s jams are made to pair with cheese: The port-infused plum confit is terrific with a nutty blue.

$8 for 10 oz.; blakehillpreserves.com.

© Vicky Allard

ROCK & RYE

Allen Katz’s rock-candy-infused rye is superb served neat.

$32 for 750 ml; mouth.com.

© Ayla Christman

REAL CHAI

Loose-leaf chai tea from Bollywood Theater is studded with aromatic green cardamom and ginger.

$10 for 3 oz.; reluctanttrading.com.

© Scott Eirinberg, courtesy of the Reluctant Trading Experiment

CORN NUTS

Dark-chocolate-coated corn nuts are a sweet and savory cocktail snack.

$12 for 4 oz.; tastefruition.com.

© Gabe Zimmer

WINTER SAUSAGE

New Day South Cider flavors cured goose and pork salami.

$15 for 8 oz.; smokinggoose.com.