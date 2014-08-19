6 New Essential Food Apps

Image zoom

Here are the latest digital innovations for making restaurant reservations, learning how to cook and planning a travel adventure.

1. Joy of Cooking

Cooks can search all 4,500 recipes of the classic cookbook on the iPad by ingredient, cuisine or diet. $6; joyofcookingapp.com.

2. My 10 Best

Alain Ducasse’s app gives step-by-step pictures of signature recipes by chefs like Eric Ripert and Daniel Boulud. $5; alain-ducasse.com.

3. Resy This NYC reservations app offers tables for a fee; prime-time spots at the hottest restaurants cost the most. Free, resy.com.

4. Sosh

Indicate a love for food to get “pinged” for things like barbecue festivals, pie-baking classes and secret supper clubs in your city. Free; sosh.com.

5. Storehouse

With this visual storytelling app, users compile photos, text and videos into shareable digital scrapbooks. Free; storehouse.co.

6. Zurvu

Elusive NYC restaurant reservations sell for $5 per person, $1 of which funds F&W’s Grow for Good campaign. Free; zurvu.com.

