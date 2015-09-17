6 Natural Wines from Aziz Ansari's Favorite L.A. Wine Shops

At a recent pool party he threw with his girlfriend Courtney McBroom, actor Aziz Ansari took care of the cocktails. But he and McBroom also poured natural and biodynamic wines from their two favorite L.A. shops. Here, excellent bottles from those stores.

Jill Bernheimer, Domaine LA

domainela.com

2010 André Beaufort Brut Champagne ($60)

“Rich but balanced. Beaufort uses essential oils in the vineyards as aromatherapy for the vines, a twist on natural winemaking I’d never come across.”

2014 La Clarine Farm Sierra Foothills Albariño ($22)

“This fresh, fruity, unfiltered white is low on the funk factor that sometimes characterizes natural wines.”

2014 Les Vins Contés R14 Vin de France ($18)

“Olivier Lemasson trained with Hervé Villemade, one of the Loire’s leaders in organics. His R14 is great for anyone wanting to try a funkier red.”

Lou Amdur, Lou Wine Shop & Tastings

louwineshop.com

NV Frantz Saumon La Petite Gaule du Matin ($22)

“This sparkling wine from the Loire is a crisp, dry, fog-cutting antidepressant.”

2013 Julien Sunier Fleurie ($33)

“From Beaujolais, where the natural-wine revolution began; it’s perfumed, elegant and protean in the glass.”

NV Tenute Dettori Renosu Rosso Romangia ($24)

“This Sardinian red is made from the local Cannonau grape. It’s gamey and meaty but not over the top.”

