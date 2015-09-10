6 Must-Read Books by F&W's Most Innovative Women of 2015

Yesterday, Food & Wine announced our list for 2015's Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink, a group of incredible women we believe are making a lasting impact in the food and drink world. Besides doing some truly amazing work—like turning food waste into power—they’re also churning out books. Here are six must-read books to add to your library:

1. Good and Cheap by Leanne Brown

As part of her thesis project at New York University, 30-year-old Brown started developing tasty, nutritious recipes that home cooks can make on the cheap—specifically for $4 per person per day, the amount the government provides through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps). She created nearly 100 delicious recipes like Filipino chicken adobo and broccoli, egg and cheddar empanadas, which she then distributed as a free PDF. Within six months, the book had been downloaded more than 500,000 times. “It's skill, not budget, that's the key to eating well," says Brown. Now you can buy the book, and for each copy she sells, Brown will donate one to a family in need. ($11)

Courtesy of Leanne Brown

2. Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You ($12) and Carla’s Comfort Foods: Favorite Dishes From Around the World by Carla Hall

Hall, co-host of ABC’s The Chew, inspires home cooks all over the country with her trademark enthusiasm and clever but accessible recipes. “When I’m developing recipes, I think about how many pans they’ll require and where the ingredients for them can be purchased,” she says. Look for crowd-pleasing comfort food staples—like deviled eggs and chicken potpie—in both books. ($21)

Courtesy of Carla Hall

3. Hot Bread Kitchen

Jessamyn Rodriguez’s Hot Bread Kitchen produces incredible breads from around the world. It also provides paid, on-the-job food service training to immigrants and low-income women, and serves as an incubator for primarily women- and minority-run small food businesses. This October, Rodriguez will publish The Hot Bread Kitchen Cookbook, featuring her trainees’ stories in addition to their recipes. The artisanal breads from around the world include baguettes, mini bialys and Indian naan. “The book is truly the manifestation of the dream. It’s the document that tells our story.” ($19)

Courtesy of Hot Bread Kitchen

4. The Perfect Peach by David, Nikiko and Marcy Masumoto

Nikiko Masumoto, who works with her family at the Masumoto Family Farm, is an important voice in conversations about the future of water and climate change and their impact on farming. She has worked to educate grocers and consumers about the merits of small fruits, which require less water to grow than their larger counterparts, and works hard to carve out time for her artistic pursuits. She wrote The Perfect Peach with her parents to share stories about farm life and 50 sweet and savory peach recipes. ($16)

5. Atelier Crenn: Metamorphosis of Taste by Dominique Crenn

Chef Dominique Crenn, the first female chef in America to earn two Michelin stars, takes diners on a journey with her exquisite food at Atelier Crenn in San Francisco. Her debut cookbook gives readers a glimpse into her boundary-pushing approach and signature plating, even when it comes to "simpler" dishes like fish and chips. ($33)

6. In a Cheesemaker’s Kitchen by Allison Hooper

Vermont Creamery co-founder Allison Hooper writes about how she and co-founder Bob Reese went about creating a successful business in the American artisan cheese industry. Look for original cheesy recipes from the Creamery, as well as recipes from some of the world’s great leading chefs. ($13)

Courtesy of Vermont Creamery

