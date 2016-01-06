6 Must-Buy Condiments for 2016

Here at Food & Wine, there is no such thing as too many condiments. After tasting countless products throughout the year, our refrigerator shelves are bursting with everything from obscure Indian pickles to jams made with every fruit imaginable. These quick-fix products add instant flavor to the simplest of dishes. So, with all of these tastings under our (ever-tightening) belts, here are our must-buy new condiments for 2016.

Roasted Pumpkin Seed Oil

I want to eat this toasty, emerald green oil from Stony Brook on everything. Drizzle it over goat cheese, place a small bowl of it on your dinner table for bread dipping, or be real meta and use it to make a vinaigrette for roasted winter squash. $13.95 for 6.3 oz.; wholeheartedfoods.com

Cream di Pistachio

This creamy, pastel spread from Italian company Brontedolci is the key to all fast and impressive desserts. Smear it on pound cake and sprinkle with flaky sea salt, use it as a filling for a shortcut cookie sandwich or just cut to the chase and place the jar on the table with a handful of spoons (we won’t judge). $19.99 for 6.7 oz.; chefshop.com

Avocado Oil Mayonnaise

Mayo can be a somewhat polarizing condiment, but if you’re like me and could slather it on anything, you need to try this avocado oil–based mayonnaise from Chosen Foods. Avocado oil has many health benefits, including being good for your heart and skin, but it also gives this spread a rich flavor that’s more interesting than your standard mayo. $9.99 for 12 oz.; chosenfoods.com

Harissa Cashew Butter

We love this cashew butter from Eliot’s Adult Nut Butters because it can play double duty and go sweet or savory. The toasty cashew spread has a subtle hint of smoky chile heat, making it a killer swap for peanut butter in your next batch of cold peanut noodles. $12.99 for 12 oz.; eliotsadultnutbutters.com

Smoked Onion Marmalade

The team over at Southport Grocery calls this luscious condiment their “vegan bacon.” Vidalia and red onions are smoked and then stewed with apple cider vinegar and brown sugar, yielding a thick spread that adds an instant meaty quality to a roasted vegetable sandwich or a simple crostini smeared with fluffy ricotta and a sprinkling of fresh thyme. $7.95 for 8 oz.; southportgrocery.com

Heddy Jelly

If you’re a beer fanatic, then this beer jelly from Potlicker Kitchen in Vermont is a must-try. Made with the illustrious and hard-to-find Heddy Topper beer, the sweetness of the jam is cut with the savory hoppiness of the beer. It’s fantastic spread on a dense rye bread with salted European butter or as a glaze for roasted meat. $9 for 16 oz.; potlickerkitchen.com