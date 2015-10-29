6 Mole Recipes to Make for the Day of the Dead

F&W Editors
October 29, 2015

In Mexico, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a day of remembrance celebrated with sugar skulls, marigolds and mole, a rich, dark sauce made with chile peppers and chocolate. Here, six terrific versions to make for a Mexican-inspired Halloween.

1. Oven-Braised Short Ribs with Pasilla-Tomato Mole
Chef Hugo Ortega uses smoky pasilla chiles, tomatoes and spices to make a rich, tangy mole sauce for braising tender short ribs.

2. Coloradito (Reddish Mole)
Leaving the veins of the chiles gives this mole ample heat, but you can cut them away if you want to tone down the spice.

3. Mole Verde
Fresh herbs give this version a light, fresh taste.

4. Ancho Chipotle Mole
This rich mole is delicious with steak, pork, shrimp or beans.

5. Chicken with Mole Negro
What's the secret to TV chef Marcela Valladoid's thick, spicy sauce? A mix of three store-bought nut butters.

6. Chocolate Mole Bread Pudding
This terrific dessert is great for a crowd.

