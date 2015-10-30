6 Last-Minute Halloween Snacks

Planning a last-minute Halloween party? We've got you covered.
Planning a last-minute Halloween party? We've got you covered. From sweet-savory snack mix to bright orange pumpkin hummus, here are six fantastic last-minute Halloween snacks.
1. Spiced Candy Corn Crispies
Orange and yellow food coloring transforms these sweet-savory rice cereal treats into candy-corn look-alikes.
2. Snack Mix
Use whatever chocolate candy bars are on hand for this irresistible party mix.
3. Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Why bother toasting pumpkin seeds when you can buy them pretoasted? Because they'll have an irresistibly nutty flavor that the store-bought version never does.
4. Pumpkin Hummus
Canned pumpkin makes quick work of this delicious party dip.
5. Chipotle Popcorn
Add a little smokiness to your popcorn with ground chipotle and smoked paprika.
6. No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
These fast cookies require only four ingredients.