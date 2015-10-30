6 Last-Minute Halloween Snacks

The ultimate candy mash-up recipe, this snack mix makes use of whatever you have around from 3 Musketeers to peanut butter cups and throws it all together in a sweet, salty treat that will keep in snacking all week. 

Planning a last-minute Halloween party? We've got you covered.

F&W Editors
October 30, 2015

Planning a last-minute Halloween party? We've got you covered. From sweet-savory snack mix to bright orange pumpkin hummus, here are six fantastic last-minute Halloween snacks.

1. Spiced Candy Corn Crispies
Orange and yellow food coloring transforms these sweet-savory rice cereal treats into candy-corn look-alikes.

Ok, not technically made with candy, but in our opinion this recreation of candy corn as a Rice Krispy treat with chile powder, cumin and coriander tastes much better than the real thing. 

2. Snack Mix
Use whatever chocolate candy bars are on hand for this irresistible party mix.

The ultimate candy mash-up recipe, this snack mix makes use of whatever you have around from 3 Musketeers to peanut butter cups and throws it all together in a sweet, salty treat that will keep in snacking all week. 

3. Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Why bother toasting pumpkin seeds when you can buy them pretoasted? Because they'll have an irresistibly nutty flavor that the store-bought version never does.

4. Pumpkin Hummus
Canned pumpkin makes quick work of this delicious party dip.

Related: Halloween Desserts

© Christina Holmes

5. Chipotle Popcorn
Add a little smokiness to your popcorn with ground chipotle and smoked paprika.

6. No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
These fast cookies require only four ingredients.

These crumbly, ultra-peanutty cookies require only four ingredients: puffed-corn cereal, peanut butter cups, peanut butter and chocolate sprinkles. The powdery texture of the ground cereal prevents the cookies from feeling sticky. These are perfect for when you want to eat cookies in just thirty minutes. So basically all of the time.

Fredrika Stjärne

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up