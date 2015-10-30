6 Last-Minute Halloween Snacks

Planning a last-minute Halloween party? We've got you covered. From sweet-savory snack mix to bright orange pumpkin hummus, here are six fantastic last-minute Halloween snacks.

1. Spiced Candy Corn Crispies

Orange and yellow food coloring transforms these sweet-savory rice cereal treats into candy-corn look-alikes.

Ok, not technically made with candy, but in our opinion this recreation of candy corn as a Rice Krispy treat with chile powder, cumin and coriander tastes much better than the real thing.

2. Snack Mix

Use whatever chocolate candy bars are on hand for this irresistible party mix.

The ultimate candy mash-up recipe, this snack mix makes use of whatever you have around from 3 Musketeers to peanut butter cups and throws it all together in a sweet, salty treat that will keep in snacking all week.

3. Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Why bother toasting pumpkin seeds when you can buy them pretoasted? Because they'll have an irresistibly nutty flavor that the store-bought version never does.

4. Pumpkin Hummus

Canned pumpkin makes quick work of this delicious party dip.

Related: Halloween Desserts

© Christina Holmes

5. Chipotle Popcorn

Add a little smokiness to your popcorn with ground chipotle and smoked paprika.

6. No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

These fast cookies require only four ingredients.