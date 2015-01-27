6 Killer Game Day Gumbos

The hardest part about gumbo is making the roux. Luckily, chef Sean Brock is here to demonstrate perfect technique in this week’s video from Panna. Now that you have that skill down, here are six incredible gumbos to make—all perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.

1. Chicken-and-Okra Gumbo

Store-bought rotisserie chicken makes quick work of this meaty gumbo.

2. Andouille, Crab and Oyster Gumbo

Andrew Zimmern’s ultra-simple recipe calls for a quick roux that can be made in just 15 minutes.

3. Shrimp-and-Crab Gumbo

This spectacular seafood gumbo is best with beer. Pair it with a full-flavored brew like Abita Turbodog.

4. Chicken and Smoked-Sausage Gumbo

This hearty gumbo is packed with lots of vegetables.

5. Seafood-and-Chicken Gumbo

Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a no-brainer. His version is made with spicy andouille sausage, okra, shrimp and crab.

6. Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo

This recipe can be made ahead of time so it’s perfect for a potluck party.

How to Make Gumbo

