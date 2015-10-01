6 Insanely Great Recipes from Top Chef Champ Kristen Kish

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates chef and Top Chef champ Kristen Kish’s easy recipe for crispy fried rice crackers. It’s a terrifically simple but crazy-tasty snack, and it’s just one example of Kish’s cooking prowess. Here, more great recipes from Kristen Kish.

1. Sweet Peach Olive Oil Cake

On Top Chef, Kish’s winning menu included fennel pollen olive oil cake. She makes the simplified version here with peach slices.

2. Halibut in Parchment with Corn and Tomatoes

Kish keeps it simple by roasting halibut, corn, tomatoes and green beans all in one simple packet, allowing the flavors to merge into one delicious meal.

3. Brown Butter Pistachio Financiers

Kish adds ground pistachios and nutty brown butter to her adorable little cakes, based on a classic French petit four.

4. Honey-and-Thyme Custards

Cooking honey gives it a deeper flavor; it’s key in this fantastic custard.

5. Lemony Tofu-Herb Dip

This healthy dip is made with tofu and Greek yogurt. Fresh herbs, garlic, lemon juice and briny fresh anchovies give it amazing flavor.

6. Caramelized Figs with Pistachios and Vanilla Ice Cream

Kish caramelizes juicy, plump purple figs with honey to make them even juicier and more delicious.

