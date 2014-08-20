6 Iconic Restaurants That Have Been Beautifully Renovated

Beloved restaurants around the country are reopening after big renovations.

Bluestem, Kansas City, MO

Diners can watch all the action in the new open kitchen; counter seats overlook the renovated pastry area where desserts are plated. 900 Westport Rd.; bluestemkc.com.

Boka, Chicago

Chef Lee Wolen took over in early 2014, bringing an amazing roast chicken with brioche to the remodeled dining room. 1729 N. Halsted St.; bokachicago.com.

The Canterbury Ale House, Seattle

A total overhaul of this 40-year-old English bar revealed a Chaucer-inspired mural, previously buried under drywall. Chef Cormac Mahoney serves an inspired pub menu. 534 15th Ave. E; thecanterburyalehouse.com.

Empire Diner, New York City

Chef Amanda Freitag upgraded this 1946 greasy spoon with dishes like buffalo skate wings and split pea soup with a crispy smoked- ham croquette. 210 Tenth Ave.; empire-diner.com.

Grand Central Oyster Bar, New York City

Commuters’ favorite oyster spot for over 100 years recently reopened after a major renovation of its vaulted Guastavino tile ceilings. 89 E. 42nd St.; oysterbarny.com.

The Plaza, New York City

Geoffrey Zakarian plans to add deli classics like Reubens and beef on weck to the afternoon tea menu at the Palm Court when it reopens next month. 768 Fifth Ave.; theplazany.com.

