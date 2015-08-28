6 Healthy Airport Dining Options from Across the Country

Given the nation’s mega health craze (veganism! juicing! #whole365!), it comes as no surprise that airports, which were once fast food, chain restaurant wastelands, now offer a growing selection of healthy dining alternatives. And it just keeps getting better: Washington, DC–based fast casual Greek concept Cava Grill will soon open an outpost in Reagan National, serving lunch, dinner and, for the first time, wholesome breakfasts. Travelers looking to trade in their greasy (albeit, delicious) BECs can head to Cava Grill for build-your-own egg and grain bowls or Greek yogurt bowls. Toppings include Mediterranean staples like feta, arugula and chickpeas. cavagrill.com.

Here, five more airport dining options around the country for health-conscious travelers:

One Flew South, ATL

Noted as the first upscale dining restaurant inside Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport—and the first airport dining establishment to be nominated for a James Beard Award—One Flew South features a local-ingredient-packed global menu (including a full sushi bar) from executive chef Duane Nutter. Gluten-free? More than half of the menu can be transformed into a gluten-free alternative. oneflewsouthatl.com.

Napa Farms Market, SFO

You can eat “farm to flight” at Napa Farms Market in SFO's Terminal 2, which stocks fresh cheeses, breads, meats and wines from many of Northern California’s best local purveyors. Partners include Tyler Florence Fresh, Acme Bread and Cowgirl Creamery. napafarmsmarket.com/napafarms.

UFood Grill, BOS

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, all menu items at the fast casual, Boston-based UFood Grill are steamed and grilled—nothing is fried. (Seriously.) Look for them in Boston Logan’s Terminals B and C. ufoodgrill.com/find-a-grill.

Elephants Delicatessen, PDX

The “Flying Elephants” branch of the Portland, Oregon–based chain offers fresh, locally sourced salads, soups and sandwiches, with gluten-free and vegan options available. Also on the menu: locally produced beer, wine and cult-favorite Stumptown coffee. elephantsdeli.com.

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, MSP

Located in both the North Terminal and the F Concourse of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, the certified organic bakery offers healthful vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items. Check out the organic herbal libations on the cocktail menu. Antioxidant martini, anyone? frenchmeadowcafe.com.

Related: 27 Healthy Meat Dishes

Wine Importer Brian Larky's Best Tips for Traveling with Wine

23 Healthy Summer Fruit Recipes