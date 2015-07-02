6 Guacamole Additions That Are Better than Peas

Yesterday, President Barack Obama participated in a Twitter Q&A in which he fielded questions primarily about health care. But he also answered a few non-health care questions, the most important of which was about his feelings on The New York Times’s recent recipe for a green pea-studded guacamole. He answered: “Respect the NYT, but not buying peas in guac. Onions, garlic, hot peppers. Classic.” That answer has now been retweeted over 14,000 times. While we haven’t tried putting peas in our guacamole, we at Food & Wine have certainly done our share of guac experimentation. Here, six out-of-the-box guacamoles that we swear are delicious—just don’t serve them to the President if he stops by your July 4th party.

1. Bacon Guacamole

It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole.

2. Guacamole with Pistachios

“My favorite flavor is crunchy,” Alex Stupak says. To add that texture to his excellent, otherwise classic guacamole, he stirs in toasted chopped pistachios, which also contribute a delicious nuttiness.

3. Asian Sesame Guacamole

A great culinary mash-up, guacamole gets a dose of Asian flavor with soy sauce and some toasted sesame seeds.

4. Curry Guacamole

This guacamole gets a boost of flavor (and a distinctive color) from the addition of delicious curried onions and a little soy sauce.

5. Cheese-Topped Guacamole

In this play on nachos, chef Gonzalo Martinez tops a chunky guacamole with gooey melted cheese.

6. Lemon-Basil Guacamole

Traditional Mexican guacamole gets and Italian twist with the addition of freshly squeezed lemon and sweet basil leaves.

Related: More Guacamole Recipes

Fantastic Party Dips

Delicious Avocado Recipes