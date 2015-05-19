6 Genius Ways to Stuff a Burger

There’s nothing wrong with a thin, crispy burger patty. But sometimes you want more out of your burger—literally. Here, six incredible recipes for over-the-top stuffed burgers.
There’s nothing wrong with a thin, crispy burger patty (especially when it’s made with the hands-free method featured in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips). But sometimes you want more out of your burger—literally. Here, six incredible recipes for over-the-top stuffed burgers.
1. Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Burgers
Gooey, sharp pimento cheese is incredible in a burger, especially one topped with grilled chile relish like this one.
2. Scallion-and-Brie-Stuffed Burgers
Stuff scallion paste and a hunk of Brie into a patty for a super-luxurious cheeseburger.
3. Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger
The gooey filling for these juicy burgers was inspired by chile con queso.
4. Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers
These burgers are stuffed with a disk of Roquefort butter, which melts as the burger grills, basting it from the inside.
5. Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers
Crispy fried shallots take these ultra-cheesy burgers over the edge.
6. Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers
Even vegetarians can get into the cheesy fun with these Gouda-stuffed Portobellos.
