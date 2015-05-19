6 Genius Ways to Stuff a Burger

There’s nothing wrong with a thin, crispy burger patty (especially when it’s made with the hands-free method featured in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips). But sometimes you want more out of your burger—literally. Here, six incredible recipes for over-the-top stuffed burgers.

1. Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Burgers

Gooey, sharp pimento cheese is incredible in a burger, especially one topped with grilled chile relish like this one.

2. Scallion-and-Brie-Stuffed Burgers

Stuff scallion paste and a hunk of Brie into a patty for a super-luxurious cheeseburger.

3. Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger

The gooey filling for these juicy burgers was inspired by chile con queso.

4. Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

These burgers are stuffed with a disk of Roquefort butter, which melts as the burger grills, basting it from the inside.

5. Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers

Crispy fried shallots take these ultra-cheesy burgers over the edge.

6. Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers

Even vegetarians can get into the cheesy fun with these Gouda-stuffed Portobellos.

Related: 8 Guilt-Free Burgers

Best Burgers in the U.S.

9 Seafood Burgers