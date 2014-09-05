6 Game-Day Snacks That You Can Make During Half Time

And you won't even miss the half time show.

F&W Editors
January 26, 2017

The Super Bowl is next weekend and it’s time to start making a game plan for snacks. If you don’t have time to make anything before the game (or you run out of food before the first half is over), you can utilize half time to make something awesome.

Here, six perfect noshes that are ready in no time.

1. Creamy Black Bean Dip

This tangy dip comes together in 10 minutes.

2. Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla

Adding jalapeño potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing.

3. Quick and Easy Hummus

Healthy and delicious, this hummus is a breeze for anyone to make.

4. White Bean Flatbreads with Prosciutto and Cheese

These flatbreads pack an entire antipasto tray into a single crunchy, gooey snack.

5. Austrian Cheese Spread with Pumpkin Seed Oil

The perfect snack, this creamy, cheesy spread gets a tasty nuttiness from pumpkin seed oil.

6. Two-Minute Guacamole

True to its name, this delicious dip is ready in just two minutes.

