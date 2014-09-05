6 Game-Day Snacks That You Can Make During Half Time

The Super Bowl is next weekend and it’s time to start making a game plan for snacks. If you don’t have time to make anything before the game (or you run out of food before the first half is over), you can utilize half time to make something awesome.

Here, six perfect noshes that are ready in no time.

This tangy dip comes together in 10 minutes.

Adding jalapeño potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing.

Healthy and delicious, this hummus is a breeze for anyone to make.

These flatbreads pack an entire antipasto tray into a single crunchy, gooey snack.

The perfect snack, this creamy, cheesy spread gets a tasty nuttiness from pumpkin seed oil.

This guacamole is true to its name: It takes less than two minutes to make (and eat).