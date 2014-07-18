6 Foods for Dedicated Garlic Lovers

Do you love garlic? First, you should know about these proven ways to kill garlic breath. Then, you should know about these six recipes made with at least a full head of garlic.

1. Rustic Garlic Chicken

Yes, this dish calls for three heads of garlic. You don’t have to peel the cloves first. They soften during cooking and take on a subtle sweetness.

2. Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

This may sound extreme, but slow cooking the garlic with sherry and saffron results in a delicious, balanced sauce.

3. Golden Garlic Chips

Chef Roy Choi of L.A.’s Kogi BBQ likes to garnish soups and salads with these garlic chips, but we won’t judge if you eat them on their own.

4. Monkfish in Tomato-Garlic Sauce

Use two heads to give the fish’s paprika-and-tomato sauce an extra bite; top off the entire dish with fried garlic slices.

5. Herbed Potato Gratin with Roasted Garlic and Manchego

Roast three heads of garlic for this rich and complex potato gratin. The result has tons of of nutty, sharp and smoky flavor.

6. Garlic Risotto with Calamari and Parmesan Crisps

Blend a punchy garlic cream for the base of this umami-packed, Spanish-inspired risotto.

