6 Extra-Spicy Chicken Wing Recipes

Messy, saucy chicken wings are even better when they’re spicy. We’re not talking about a face-melting, daredevil level of spiciness that leaves your lips numb and your fingers on fire—but these wings do pack a serious kick.

1. Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings

These crispy chicken wings get their heat from sriracha, the beloved Thai hot sauce with a cult following.

2. Green Jalapeño Hot Wings

These roasted (rather than deep-fried) buffalo-style chicken wings are smothered in a spicy green jalapeño sauce, which is pureed with pickled jalapeños for an extra hit of puckery flavor.

3. Lampe’s Chicken Wings with Sweet-and-Spicy Pantry Sauce

A "pantry sauce" is one that can be made with ingredients, such as ketchup, mustard and hot sauce, that can be found in the home pantry.

Reed Davis

4. Spicy Apricot Wings

An apricot-based sauce brushed on the chicken wings before grilling gives them plenty of flavor.

5. Sweet and Sticky Hot Wings

A mix of red hot sauce and hot pepper jelly give these wings their tingly spice.

6. Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce

This Korean-inspired recipe is fiery and a little bit sweet.

