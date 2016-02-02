6 Dubai Photographers to Follow on Instagram

Dubai restaurants are as diverse as the people who reside in this dynamic UAE city—the tourism board notes that residents cover over 200 nationalities. From Arabic coffee and local chami cheese—to delicious, flaky croissants—Dubai is an exciting food destination. Here, six Dubai-based photographers who uncover the most delicious finds in their city.

1. Sukaina Rajabali

This Instagram star and food blogger shared her insider picks for our guide to where to eat in Dubai. In addition to shots of traditional Emirati breakfasts, sorbet from Café Blanc and burgers from Slider Station, Sukaina's feed features her own superb recipes (think beet falafel wraps and mango chutney roasted chicken).

2. Frying Pan Adventures

"We are the most unabashed food history nerds in the city," claim sisters Arva and Farida Ahmed. The duo founded Frying Pan Adventures, which hosts culinary tours, including visits to local markets and rural farms. Online, the duo highlight their amazing finds from Iraqi-grilled carp in Old Dubai to artisanal chocolates in Barsha.

3. Tjaša Džafić

In addition to seeking out Dubai's best coffee, Instablogger Tjaša Džafić captures the city's beautiful beaches and must-try pastries like PB& J doughnuts.

4. Karen McLean

Karen McLean, aka The Secret Squirrel, won the Ultimate Blogger Award at the 2015 Cosmopolitan Middle East 2015 Fabulous Female Awards. Her bright photos document Dubai's impressive skyscrapers, spice markets and cafes with secret gardens. Gorgeous breakfast toasts and fruity smoothie bowls are just another great reason to follow this Australian expat.

5. Amelia Johnson

From tuna ceviche to Lebanese meze (hummus, tabbouleh, fattoush and fava beans) and happy hour cocktails, Amelia Johnson shows off the best of Dubai.

6. Karim Hesham

Follow Karim Hasham for an inside look at Dubai's top hotels and their tasty food including oysters at The Ritz Carlton's Cafe Belge and traditional tea at Danat Hotels.