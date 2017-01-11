6 DIY Kimchi Recipes That Might Kickstart Your Metabolism

Bright, funky and fermented.
A study suggests that a bacteria found in kimchi could increase metabolic activity and help digestion in general. Here, 6 ways to make the bright and funky fermented pickle at home.
1. Traditional Napa Cabbage Kimchi
This classic recipe includes napa cabbage, ginger and garlic.
2. Sparkling White Kimchi
F&W Chef-in-Residence David Chang uses 7-UP in this fast recipe. It adds lovely bubbliness to the cabbage.
3. Turnip Kimchi
Most kimchi uses lots of red chile flakes and are bold and spicy. This is a white kimchi, which means it’s made without the red chile.
4. Quick Cucumber Kimchi
Traditional kimchi usually involves days of fermenting, but these cucumbers are marinated for just a couple of hours so they’re still crisp.
5. Spicy Cabbage, Carrot and Daikon Kimchi
Add this kimchi to stir-fries, top burgers with it or just eat it straight from the jar.
6. Fresh Cabbage Kimchi
Garlicky, spicy and delicious, this quick kimchi combines crunchy bok choy and tender Napa cabbage for an interesting mix of textures.