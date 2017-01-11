6 DIY Kimchi Recipes That Might Kickstart Your Metabolism

A study suggests that a bacteria found in kimchi could increase metabolic activity and help digestion in general. Here, 6 ways to make the bright and funky fermented pickle at home.

This classic recipe includes napa cabbage, ginger and garlic.

F&W Chef-in-Residence David Chang uses 7-UP in this fast recipe. It adds lovely bubbliness to the cabbage.

Most kimchi uses lots of red chile flakes and are bold and spicy. This is a white kimchi, which means it’s made without the red chile.

Traditional kimchi usually involves days of fermenting, but these cucumbers are marinated for just a couple of hours so they’re still crisp.

Add this kimchi to stir-fries, top burgers with it or just eat it straight from the jar.

Garlicky, spicy and delicious, this quick kimchi combines crunchy bok choy and tender Napa cabbage for an interesting mix of textures.