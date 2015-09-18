6 DIY Frozen Yogurt Recipes

The next time you get a craving for creamy, tangy frozen yogurt, don’t go running to your nearest Pinkberry. Instead, make your own. Try these easy frozen yogurt dots or one of these great recipes for DIY frozen yogurt.

1. Lemon-Blueberry Frozen Yogurt

"I never make frozen yogurt as a low-fat replacement for ice cream," says Jeni Britton. Instead, she likes using yogurt to bring out the natural tanginess of fruits like lemons.

2. Coconut-Mango Frozen Yogurt

Sophi Dahl’s coconut frozen yogurt with a swirl of mango is like a tropical take on the classic orange Creamsicle.

3. Chocolate Frozen Yogurt with Caramelized Bananas

“Greek yogurt is like a secret weapon,” says Joy Wilson. “It can be fat-free but still really thick. And I love that tang you get with chocolate in frozen Greek yogurt.”

4. Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Fresh strawberries and a touch of lemon juice and zest give this frozen yogurt a fantastically bright flavor.

5. Frozen Raspberry Yogurt

This delicious recipe calls for just four ingredients.

6. Honey Frozen Yogurt with Pomegranate Swirl

Intensely honeyed, this easy frozen yogurt is delicious and beautiful.

