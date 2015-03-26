6 Desserts Inspired by Chocolate Chip Cookies

When you’re ready to do something else with your chocolate chips, try one of these fun desserts.

1. Healthy bars

With whole-wheat flour, not too much sugar and plenty of nuts, these cookie bars are delicious and wholesome.

2. Salty-sweet bars

These cookie bars get a delicious crunch from the addition of chocolate chips and pretzels.

3. Chocolate chip macaroons

Coconut macaroons get studded with chocolate chips and pecans for a delicious, chewy treat.



4. Mint chocolate-chip meringues

These airy and crisp meringues are also gluten-free.

5. Brownie-Chocolate Chip Mash-Up

This genius bar sandwiches a fudgy chocolate filling between chocolate chip cookie dough; it’s a favorite in the F&W test kitchen.

6. Ice Cream Sandwich Bars

These spectacular ice cream sandwiches make use of pre-made cookie dough, which you roll out into a huge rectangle to bake.

