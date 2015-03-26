6 Desserts Inspired by Chocolate Chip Cookies

When you’re ready to do something else with your chocolate chips, try one of these fun desserts.
When you’re ready to do something else with your chocolate chips, try one of these fun desserts.
1. Healthy bars
With whole-wheat flour, not too much sugar and plenty of nuts, these cookie bars are delicious and wholesome.
2. Salty-sweet bars
These cookie bars get a delicious crunch from the addition of chocolate chips and pretzels.
3. Chocolate chip macaroons
Coconut macaroons get studded with chocolate chips and pecans for a delicious, chewy treat.
RELATED: Coconut Macaroons
4. Mint chocolate-chip meringues
These airy and crisp meringues are also gluten-free.
5. Brownie-Chocolate Chip Mash-Up
This genius bar sandwiches a fudgy chocolate filling between chocolate chip cookie dough; it’s a favorite in the F&W test kitchen.
6. Ice Cream Sandwich Bars
These spectacular ice cream sandwiches make use of pre-made cookie dough, which you roll out into a huge rectangle to bake.
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
Related: 12 Incredible Chocolate Chip Cookies
America's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
More Chocolate Dessert Recipes