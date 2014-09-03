6 Delicious Ways to Take Out Your Aggression on Garlic

Smashing garlic isn't just a good culinary skill; it's also a great way to relieve stress. Here, six garlicky recipes that will let you smash away.
1. Salt Cod Croquettes
These crispy, fluffy croquettes are a perfect match with another great stress reliever, a caipirinha.
2. Salmon Steaks with Soy-Maple Glaze
Smashed ginger and garlic pressed into salmon steaks imparts incredible flavor.
3. Crispy Deep-Fried Ribs
The sauce for these impossibly good ribs includes ketchup and plenty of garlic. It was originally meant for wings.
4. Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Béchamel Pizzas
A smashed garlic clove gives the sautéed mushrooms a delicious depth of flavor.
5. Thai Grilled Chicken with Cilantro Dipping Sauce
Smashed garlic is pureed with cilantro stems and leaves, jalapeños, fish sauce and sesame oil to make a flavorful coating for grilled chicken.
6. Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade
Pungent, extra-garlicky olive tapenade is a perfect accompaniment to steamed broccoli.
