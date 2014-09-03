6 Delicious Ways to Take Out Your Aggression on Garlic

In this week's video from Panna, chef Jonathan Waxman demonstrates a very necessary cooking technique: How to mash garlic. Not only is it a good culinary skill, but smashing garlic is also a great way to relieve stress. Here, six garlicky recipes that will let you smash away.

1. Salt Cod Croquettes

These crispy, fluffy croquettes are a perfect match with another great stress reliever, a caipirinha.

2. Salmon Steaks with Soy-Maple Glaze

Smashed ginger and garlic pressed into salmon steaks imparts incredible flavor.

3. Crispy Deep-Fried Ribs

The sauce for these impossibly good ribs includes ketchup and plenty of garlic. It was originally meant for wings.

4. Mushroom-and-Goat Cheese Béchamel Pizzas

A smashed garlic clove gives the sautéed mushrooms a delicious depth of flavor.

5. Thai Grilled Chicken with Cilantro Dipping Sauce

Smashed garlic is pureed with cilantro stems and leaves, jalapeños, fish sauce and sesame oil to make a flavorful coating for grilled chicken.

6. Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade

Pungent, extra-garlicky olive tapenade is a perfect accompaniment to steamed broccoli.

