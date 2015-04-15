6 Delicious Flowers You Should Eat Right Now

Some people like to arrange flowers in vases. We prefer to eat them. Spicy, aromatic and beautiful, edible flowers are an incredible way to spruce up delicious spring dishes. Here, six flowers to try.

Squash Blossom

Super-seasonal, lightly sweet and beautifully orange and yellow, squash blossoms are terrific raw (try them stuffed with pimento-flecked ricotta), chopped up and cooked into a creamy rice or fried until super-crispy.

Nasturtium

Available in a range of vibrant colors, nasturtiums have a naturally peppery, spicy flavor. Try them stirred into a delicate broth for mussels, tossed in a salad or as a garnish for springy cocktails.

Lavender

Ultra-aromatic lavender is incredibly versatile. It’s terrific (but seriously potent) in both sweet and savory dishes. Bake it into a violet-hued walnut bread, use it to add an amazing floral flavor to peach cobbler or incorporate it into a rub for roast leg of lamb.

Hibiscus

You’ll see this tart, tropical flower in juices or teas. It’s also a fun, unexpected flavor for jiggly berry-studded gelatins or paired with grapefruit in a refreshing sorbet.

Violet

Perfumed and sweet, the teensy blossoms are often candied and used as dessert decoration. They’re also used to flavor crème de violette, a floral liqueur used in incredible cocktails like the classic Aviation.

Chive Blossom

When chives are allowed to flower, they produce purple blossoms that have a delicate onion flavor. Try them tossed in a salad with baby greens and a creamy dressing.

