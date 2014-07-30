6 Crispy Fried Zucchini Recipes Worthy of a State Fair

Zucchini reaches its peak just as state fairs reach theirs. And what are fairs most known for? Fried food. Bring the two summertime institutions together with these six recipes for crispy fried zucchini. For easy prep, watch this week’s Mad Genius Tips video on the easy way to core zucchini.

1. Zucchini Saltimbocca

Traditionally, saltimbocca is prepared with veal, sage and prosciutto. This version substitutes zucchini for the veal, and it is equally delicious.

2. Herbed Zucchini Feta Fritters

These fluffy fritters are terrific on their own or dipped into a yogurt-cucumber sauce.

3. Crispy Zucchini Chips

Thin and crispy, these chips are tossed with fried lemon and basil.

4. Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti

Gwyneth Paltrow's fried-zucchini pasta combines crispy zucchini coins with spaghetti. It's coated with a creamy sauce of Parmesan cheese, olive oil and basil.

5. Minted Zucchini Patties

These golden zucchini cakes are best when served warm, but are still delicious at room temperature.

6. Zucchini Fitters with Deep-Fried Capers

The tangy capers balance these salty fritters nicely.

