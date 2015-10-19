6 Creamy, Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Years from now, pumpkin spice lattes may be passé, but creamy pumpkin cheesecake will never go out of style. From a gooey, pecan-praline-topped version to delicious caramel-swirled bars, here are six of the best pumpkin cheesecakes.

1. Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Brownie Crust

Swirls of chocolate make a show-stopping cheesecake.

2. Pumpkin Cheesecake

Fresh cream cheese gives this terrific dessert its airy, mousse-like texture.

3. Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline Topping

This incredible cheesecake features a graham cracker crust and silky cinnamon-spiced pumpkin filling.

Pastry chef Katherine Beto has three rules for making the perfect cheesecake: Start with all of the ingredients at room temperature, scrape down the bowl to avoid lumps and don't overbeat the batter. The result is a sublimely silky and light dessert that she flavors with pumpkin, cinnamon and cloves and tops with a gooey, buttery pecan praline. © Stephanie Foley

4. Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Cranberry Gelée

You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to make this beautiful dessert.

This pumpkin-cheesecake pie started its life as a petit four at New York City's Gotham Bar and Grill. With its creamy pumpkin filling and ruby-red cranberry gelée topping, it clearly deserved a spot on the menu. The combination of pumpkin and cranberries that resemble blood makes it an ideal Halloween ending. © Anna Williams

5. Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Caramel Swirl

What's the secret to these decadent chocolate-crusted bars? Homemade caramel sinks into the pumpkin cheesecake batter during baking.

6. Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown Butter Pears

This amazing version is made with gingersnap cookies and juicy Bartlett pears.

We love the bright orange hue of this pumpkin cheesecake, which is a perfect choice for your Halloween party. While the original recipe author's version uses the tangy, pungent, soft-ripened Italian cheese Robiolina and house-made gingersnaps, our tasty adaptation can easily be crafted at home with store-bought cream cheese and boxed cookies. © Con Poulos

