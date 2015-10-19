6 Creamy, Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Years from now, pumpkin spice lattes may be passé, but creamy pumpkin cheesecake will never go out of style.
From a gooey, pecan-praline-topped version to delicious caramel-swirled bars, here are six of the best pumpkin cheesecakes.
1. Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Brownie Crust
Swirls of chocolate make a show-stopping cheesecake.
2. Pumpkin Cheesecake
Fresh cream cheese gives this terrific dessert its airy, mousse-like texture.
3. Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline Topping
This incredible cheesecake features a graham cracker crust and silky cinnamon-spiced pumpkin filling.
4. Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Cranberry Gelée
You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to make this beautiful dessert.
5. Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Caramel Swirl
What's the secret to these decadent chocolate-crusted bars? Homemade caramel sinks into the pumpkin cheesecake batter during baking.
6. Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown Butter Pears
This amazing version is made with gingersnap cookies and juicy Bartlett pears.
