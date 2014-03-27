6 Creamy, Delicious Pots de Crème

Tomorrow, pastry genius Dominique Ansel will debut his new garden dessert, inspired by the pot de crème. If you can't wait (or can't get to Ansel's Manhattan bakery), here are six fantastic versions of the classic French dessert to make at home.

1. Butterscotch Pots de Crème with Caramel Sauce

This gooey dessert is topped with whipped crème fraîche and Maldon sea salt.

2. Mexican Chocolate Pots de Crème

Flavored with cinnamon, almonds and vanilla, Mexican chocolate adds a spicy, rich flavor.

3. Milk-Chocolate Pots de Crème

Pastry chef Frank Urso's traditional version is silky and dense.

4. Pots de Crème with Chocolate, Chile and Espresso

Instant espresso powder and spicy dried chiles add an extra kick to this fantastic dessert.

5. Chocolate Pots de Crème with Maple Caramel and Salt

This decadent, chocolatey treat features caramel sauce blended with maple syrup.

6. Cardamom Pots de Crème

Cardamom adds a fantastic sweet-spicy flavor.

