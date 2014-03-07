6 Cosmos to Drink While You're Watching Cosmos

This Sunday, Fox premieres the return of Cosmos, the 1980 series that brought Carl Sagan's beloved brand of philosophical space science into living rooms all over the country. What better way to enjoy a voyage to the edge of the universe than with a few cosmos of your own?

1. Classic Cosmopolitan

It’s been around for 40 years. No reason to mess with it now.

2. Blueberry Cosmo

For the person who thinks all good drinks must involve muddling, use fresh blueberries and St. Germain.

3. White Cosmo

If you generally find cosmos a bit too pink for you try this one with white cranberry juice instead.

4. Pineapple Cosmo

You have to start prepping this one ahead of time to infuse the vodka

5. Cowboy Cosmo

Part cosmo, part margarita. All good.

6. Cosmo Carioca

A Brazillian twist that uses Cachacha instead of vodka.

