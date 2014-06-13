The 6 Coolest Egg Slicers

Here, six awesome egg slicers that won’t cramp your kitchen style.

Justine Sterling
June 13, 2014

If this week’s Mad Genius Tips video on three brilliant ways to use an egg slicer inspired you to go out and buy one of your very own, don’t settle for a basic model. Check out these six awesome egg slicers that won’t cramp your kitchen style.

Jo!e Wedgey Boiled Egg Slicer: This little guy (pictured left) is too cute to pen up in a drawer. $5.40; amazon.com 

Vintage Egg Slicer: This vintage model from the 1980s is a beautiful sea-foam green. $12.90; etsy.com 

KitchenAid Classic Egg Slicer: A sturdy, vibrant red model that will add a great pop of color to your gadget collection. $15.45; amazon.com 

Retro Egg Slicer: This flower-power-themed, grass-green slicer is from the 1970s. $7.95; etsy.com 

Norpro Egg Slicer/Wedger/Piercer: This side-by-side slicer lets you do double duty. $8.16; amazon.com 

New Star Foodservice Heavy Duty Egg Slicer: Sleek with chrome detailing, this model can cut three ways—horizontally, vertically and in wedges. $12.49; amazon.com

