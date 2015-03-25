6 Colorful, Matisse-Inspired Ice Creams for Spring

It’s not unusual for a great art exhibit to inspire a creative act. When ice cream maven and flavor innovator Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams saw the Matisse cut-outs show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, she decided to make a new line of ice creams.

Just in time for spring to bring color back into our lives, Jeni’s Splendid is releasing the Colors Collection, a series of six new flavors in bold, paint-inspired colors ranging from bright yellow to grass green to electric blue. The goal: to start a conversation about the idea of colors having flavor and what different people expect to taste when they see something blue or orange or green. Here, every new flavor in the Colors Collection:

Cadmium Yellow Buttermilk Frozen Yogurt: crushed whole lemons with bergamot and white grapefruit.

Ombré Brulée Ice Cream: Peru balsam and brown sugar cookie butter.

Persian Orange Buttermilk Frozen Yogurt: mango, passion fruit and blood orange zest with buttermilk.

Garance Vert Clair Ice Cream: lemongrass, coriander leaf and spirulina.

Ultramarine Blue Buttermilk Frozen Yogurt: wild Maine blueberries with buttermilk.

Noir d’Ivoire Ice Cream: licorice-infused cream and grass-grazed milk with sea salt and crunchy dark chocolate flecks.

The Colors Collection will be available starting April 3.

