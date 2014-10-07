6 Classic Horror Films Paired With 6 Spooky Snacks

Today’s modern horror films are often too suspenseful (or too gag-inducing) to allow for snacking. Old-school classic horror films, on the other hand, are perfect for viewing parties: Not too scary, not too gross—just fun, eerie and occasionally hilarious.

Here, six classic movies, each paired with the perfect snack.

The Wolf Man with Chocolate–Peanut Butter Moon Pies

One of the earliest werewolf movies, The Wolf Man (featuring Casablanca’s Claude Rains and horror movie legend Bela Lugosi) is best accompanied by a sweet version of the celestial body that transforms our doomed hero.

House on Haunted Hill with Ghostly Lemon Cake Pops

If the haunting tale of a group of people locked in a house overnight with ghosts, ghouls and notoriously spooky actor Vincent Price makes you shiver with fright, just face your fears and take a bite out of a ghost.

Dracula with Red Wine Bagna Cauda and Crudités

A garnet-colored take on the classic Piedmontese anchovy-and-olive-oil dip is fantastic with crunchy raw vegetables. It’s also nearly red enough to fool the count himself. If you really want to go all the way with the theme, wash the hors d’oeuvres down with blood orange screwdrivers.

The Bride of Frankenstein with Spiced Chocolate Fondue

Celebrate the romance between two reanimated monsters with fruit and cookies dipped into homemade, fragrantly spiced melted chocolate.

Creature from the Black Lagoon with Nori Hand Rolls

These crisp, green bean-and-kale-stuffed hand rolls might look like something growing near the black lagoon, but we promise they won’t spring to life and abduct you.

The Mummy with Bacon–Wrapped Cherry Peppers

Even though the mummy in this classic movie (played by the iconic Boris Karloff) isn’t wrapped up in the traditional bandages, these bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed peppers are still a fun snack to serve—and delicious.

